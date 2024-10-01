FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 01, 2024

New Medal and Medallion Design Submission Deadline Extended

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Recognition Program, in conjunction with the Missouri Veterans Commission, is extending the design submission deadline for the new Veterans’ medal and medallion. The new deadline is October 31, 2024. Governor Mike Parson signed into law the expansion of the Missouri Veterans Recognition Program on July 11, 2024. This new law allows for the creation of a new medallion to honor Veterans of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, and Operation Allies Refuge.

All designs should be submitted for the front of the medal and medallion only. The design should not be similar to any current military or Missouri National Guard medals, ribbons, or awards. Interested parties can submit their design work by email to ng.mo.vets@army.mil or by mail to:

Missouri Veterans Recognition Program

P.O. Box 1808

Jefferson City, MO 65102

For questions, please call toll-free (866) 834-3431 or (573) 638-9561. For specific submission information, visit moguard.ngb.mil/resources/veteran-awards.

Under the new act, any Veteran who served on active duty during Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, or Operation Allies Refuge is a legal resident of Missouri or was a legal resident at the time of entry or discharge from military service, or was a Missouri National Guard member regardless of residency, is eligible for the medal and medallion.

The Missouri Veterans Recognition Program traces its roots to an April 23, 1919 Act of the Missouri General Assembly. This act authorized the Missouri National Guard Adjutant General to procure and present, as a token of appreciation of the state, a medal to each member of the National Guard of Missouri who served with a Missouri unit and Veterans who served in the armed forces during the Spanish American War, Mexican Border Service, and World War I. Since then, the program has added Veteran recognition medallions for World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Operation Desert Shield/Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom/New Dawn.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about the Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information about the Missouri National Guard, please visit www.moguard.com and our social media sites: www.facebook.com/Missouri.National.Guard; www.instagram.com/Missouri.National.Guard; www.twitter.com/Missouri_NG; www.youtube.com/MoNationalGuard; www.flickr.com/photos/missouriguard

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov