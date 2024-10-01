Updated * MPD Searching for Southeast Shooting Suspects

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for suspects involved in a Southeast shooting.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast. When they arrived, they found an adult female with non-life-threatening gunshot wound injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspects were captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24150600