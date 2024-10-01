Exemplar Accelerates Growth with Christine Milone Steering New P&C Insurance Practice

Christine and Husband Louis: TMR-Alfa Romeo #5 TMR-KMW Motorsports Rolex Daytona

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Only a small percentage of holistic business service firms offer dedicated Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance solutions—an oversight Exemplar Companies is addressing with the launch of its new P&C service line, led by industry expert Christine Milone . With this addition, Exemplar strengthens its position as one of the few firms offering a complete range of integrated services. Christine, a recognized leader in P&C, brings extensive expertise in providing insurance strategies for business owners and high-net-worth individuals. Her approach combines innovative risk management with a deep understanding of industries that require specialized coverage, from luxury assets to commercial enterprises.Christine Milone has a proven track record of delivering customized insurance solutions across a wide range of industries, including Real Estate, Non-Profits, Professional Services, Technology, and Private Equity. Her expertise spans both high-net-worth clients and businesses, ensuring comprehensive protection for assets and operations. Her work with clients in sectors such as the Sports Car Series IMSA, a NASCAR affiliate, has positioned her as a leading authority in protecting race teams, businesses, and high-value assets such as sports cars, yachts, airplanes, and collections. Christine’s deep involvement with professional racing teams and her passion for motorsports fuel her ability to protect complex, high-risk ventures and business operations.“Adding Christine to our team advances Exemplar’s mission to provide comprehensive, high-quality services across every aspect of our clients’ businesses,” said Christopher Marston, CEO of Exemplar Companies. “Her expertise in Property & Casualty fills a critical need and enhances our holistic approach to business solutions.”A Team of ExpertsChristine is supported by the skilled Delray Beach team, including Kathleen Brogan , who brings specialized knowledge of yacht and marine insurance. Kathleen’s experience strengthens Exemplar’s ability to deliver customized coverage for high-net-worth clients. Together, Christine, Kathleen, and the team bring a wealth of combined experience to meet the needs of both personal and commercial clients.“I’m excited to be part of Exemplar and bring Property & Casualty insurance to the forefront,” said Christine Milone. “Our focus is on delivering solutions that solve real-world challenges for our clients.”Strategic Expansion of Exemplar’s ServicesUnder Christine’s leadership, Exemplar’s new Property & Casualty service line expands the firm’s reach into both personal and commercial insurance. By protecting clients against the risks that matter most, Christine and her team will drive growth in this area and reinforce Exemplar’s position as a trusted partner for forward-thinking businesses and individuals.Comprehensive Services That Put Clients FirstThe launch of the Property & Casualty division highlights Exemplar’s commitment to offering integrated services across insurance, tax, law, capital, and wealth management. Exemplar provides straightforward, value-driven solutions without the burden of hourly billing. Christine’s leadership in P&C strengthens this approach, empowering clients to protect and grow their businesses and assets.Expert Coverage SolutionsIn today’s ever-changing risk landscape, having the right Property & Casualty coverage is essential for protecting your personal and business assets. Christine Milone and the team at Exemplar are committed to providing thoughtful, comprehensive solutions that address your challenges. To learn more about how our integrated approach to P&C can help safeguard what matters most, let’s work together to ensure your future is secure.

