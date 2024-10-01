Free duck hunting clinic for youths to be held Oct. 15 at Busch Shooting Range, followed by two mentored hunts

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Duck hunting is a dynamic and challenging sport. It’s also a way to get out to a beautiful wetland just as the sun breaks out over the horizon. For a young person, it could be an experience that creates a lifetime impression.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to help young hunters discover the allure of duck hunting. MDC is holding a free youth duck hunting clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. Participants who attend the clinic will then have the chance for a first-hand field experience at one of two youth duck hunts on Oct. 26 or 27. As the clinic and hunts are both part of a two-part program, attendees must be signed up for one of these hunts to attend the clinic.

This program is for youths, age 11-15, who have not duck hunted before and want a safe gateway into the sport. It will cover all the basics of duck hunting. These will include safety measures, duck habitats and migration, proper cover, clothing, firearms and ammunition, and tips on using duck hunting blinds and decoy placement. The class will also look at duck hunting regulations, limits, and identification. Attendance at the clinic is required before participating in the hunts.

“Duck hunting is a challenging sport that even on slow days is rewarding. You never know what you will see in the wetlands,” said MDC Outdoor education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel. “This program will get you prepared for your first hunt.”

Youth duck hunters can select one of two options for participating in a hunt using the following signup links:

Interested participants should register online for the hunt of their choice. Registering for one of the hunts will also enroll them in the clinic. They must also be hunter education-certified by the date of the hunt and be comfortable handling a shotgun. MDC will provide all equipment, firearms, and ammunition needed for the hunts. Participants may also bring their own equipment if they have it. Both hunts will take place on the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D in Defiance, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

