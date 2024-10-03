Woligo Named 2024 Associate Member of the Year by the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice

Woligo Logo

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woligo , a leading provider of insurance and benefit solutions, has been named the 2024 Associate Member of the Year by the Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H). This prestigious award recognizes Woligo’s outstanding service and commitment to helping association members better protect themselves, their businesses, and their employees.Woligo’s innovative insurance and business services provide comprehensive solutions designed to meet the unique needs of TAHC&H members. By offering tailored coverage options and business protection strategies, Woligo helps ensure members have the peace of mind they need to focus on growing and running their operations.“We are honored to receive the 2024 Associate Member of the Year Award,” said Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development at Woligo. “Our goal has always been to provide top-tier solutions that empower businesses to protect their people and assets. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to the success of our clients.”“Brian and the Woligo team have been a great value add to TAHC&H members over the last couple of years,” said Marissa Machado, COO, Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice. “TAHC&H would be lucky to have more associate members like them.”As a trusted partner, Woligo goes beyond traditional insurance offerings by providing strategic business solutions that help members thrive in today’s competitive market. From comprehensive liability and property insurance to employee benefit plans and risk management consulting, their solutions are designed to mitigate risk and help members protect their most valuable resources.To learn more about Woligo’s business solutions, visit www.WoligoNow.com ####About WoligoWoligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo, a member of the Cameron Group, stands as one of the 13 privately held companies guided by four generations of Cameron family leadership since 1959. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.About TAHC&HThe Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H) is a non-profit trade association that has championed the collective interests of Texas home care and hospice agencies, organizations, and individual professionals since its founding in 1969. Please visit: https://tahch.org/home for more information. Join your state association for resources, education on regulatory compliance, exclusive discounts, quality improvement and more!

