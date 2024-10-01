Submit Release
Tehachapi Basin water rights are part of Santa Barbara probate case

The Bozenich Family Trust, with Nathaniel D. Carey as trustee, has petitioned Santa Barbara Superior Court to confirm title to 55 acre-feet of water rights that Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District records show transferred to Golden Hills Community Services District around 1998.

