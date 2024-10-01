After Vetoing AI Bill, Newsom Asks Ex-California Supreme Court Justice for Regulatory Ideas

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom will turn to a former California Supreme Court justice to help craft "workable guardrails" for generative artificial intelligence after vetoing related legislation aimed at preventing the emerging technology from causing catastrophic harm.

