Korea Tourism Organization Launches Dynamic K-Tourism Roadshow in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Experience Korea: The Next Chapter" will take place at Atlanta’s Ponce City Market on October 5 and 6, 2024. This event will showcase the rich and diverse aspects of Korean culture, including K-Food , K-Fashion, K-Beauty, and K-Medical, offering a unique opportunity to experience the best of Korean tourism.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization, will host the first-ever K-Tourism Roadshow at Ponce City Market, one of Atlanta’s premier attractions, from October 5-6th, 2024.This event marks a significant step toward increasing interest and demand for Korean tourism in the Southeastern U.S., focusing on local consumers and promoting Korea’s rich cultural and tourism offerings."Atlanta is not only the largest city in the Southeastern U.S., but it is home to a growing Korean community. Through the K-Tourism Roadshow, we aim to drive new demand for Korean tourism by engaging with mainstream audiences and the next generation of overseas Koreans,” said Heejin Cho, executive director, Korea Tourism Organization, New York Office. This is just the beginning of our efforts to build strong connections and increase Korean tourism in this vibrant region."Atlanta, the largest city in the Southeast, represents a key growth market for Korean tourism. Home to approximately 130 Korean companies—including major players such as SK, Hyundai Motors, and LG—Georgia has seen a surge in Korean business investments.This trend has fostered increased interest in Korean culture, supported by Delta Airlines’ recent expansion of direct flights from Atlanta to Incheon International Airport, now operating three daily non-stop routes.The K-Tourism Roadshow will feature a variety of interactive experiences showcasing Korea’s vibrant culture:• K-Food Delights: Attendees can sample iconic Korean dishes such as kimchi, ramen, chicken, Tteokbokki, and snacks, thanks to Korea Agro-Fisheries&Food Trade Corporation, BBQ, Daesang, and Lotte Wellfood.• K-Culture Experiences: From K-Pop dance contests to K-Beauty product showcases, the event will immerse visitors in popular aspects of Korean culture, including fashion exhibitions.• Medical Tourism: Given the growing global interest in Korea’s medical wellness offerings, the event will feature booths from leading Korean medical institutions.• Tourism Showcase: In partnership with Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, and travel agencies, the roadshow will present themed Korean travel content, emphasizing Korea as a must-visit destination.The K-Tourism Roadshow in Atlanta is a key initiative in the Korea Tourism Organization’s marketing strategy to promote Korea as a premier travel destination, in emerging U.S. markets. As of August 2024, more than 860,000 U.S. tourists have visited Korea, a record 23% increase from the previous year. The Korea Tourism Organization aims to leverage this momentum by expanding its marketing efforts beyond the traditional East and West Coasts, targeting Southeastern and Central U.S. cities like Atlanta to further fuel tourism growth.About Korea Tourism OrganizationKorea Tourism Organization (KTO) is an organization of the Republic of Korea (South Korea) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST). KTO serves the interests of Korea’s tourism economy by marketing the country as an all-season visitor destination. Fascinating history, rich culture, amazing food, and friendly people combine to make South Korea one of the most visited countries. The Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 campaign promotes K-Culture. Located in East Asia, South Korea is a country of contrasts, with tourist attractions ranging from ancient mountaintop Buddhist temples such as Bulguksa Temple to the ultra-modern skyscrapers as Lotte World Tower in Seoul.

