Woligo Launches a Game-Changing Prescription Savings Program for Nonprofit Hospitals and Their Communities

The soaring cost of prescription drugs is a growing concern for Americans, affecting families and businesses alike,” — Brian Mauck

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woligo , a provider of insurance and benefit solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with industry experts in pharmacy benefit management to create Woligo Pharmacy Solutions™ – a prescription savings program that helps nonprofit hospitals and eligible community employers manage and reduce the costs associated with prescription drugs without sacrificing quality or coverage.While traditional pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) negotiate rates on behalf of health plans, they often take a portion of the savings, which can obscure the true cost of medications.In contrast, Woligo Pharmacy Solutions helps ensure participants pay the lowest price available for prescription drugs. Key benefits of the program include:• Industry Experience: Woligo has partnered with industry experts that have over 30 years of experience delivering innovative pharmacy programs.• Prescription Savings: Manage and reduce the costs associated with prescription drugs without sacrificing quality or coverage.• Price Transparency: Say goodbye to markups, hidden fees, overrides, and bonuses.• Puts Employers in Control: Program participants know where every dollar goes, and why.“The soaring cost of prescription drugs is a growing concern for Americans, affecting families and businesses alike,” said Brian Mauck, Director of Revenue and Product Development at Woligo. “Woligo Pharmacy Solutions can deliver meaningful financial relief to budget constrained, nonprofit hospitals and eligible employers in their communities by ensuring they pay the lowest price available for prescription drugs.”Ready to start saving? Visit www.WoligoPharmacySolutions.com to learn more.####About Woligo Pharmacy SolutionsWoligo has partnered with industry experts in pharmacy benefit management to create Woligo Pharmacy Solutions™ – a turnkey pharmacy benefit program that gives hospitals and community employers access to dynamic drug pricing tiers, helping to ensure they pay the lowest price available for prescription drugs. Visit www.WoligoPharmacySolutions.com for more information.

