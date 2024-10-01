Craft Body Scan Celebrates 7 Years of Life-Saving Health

7 Years of Scans, 7 Years of Saving Lives

Anniversary highlights the power of early detection & exclusive savings for proactive health seekers

When I reflect on all we’ve achieved, I’m incredibly proud of the care our dedicated teams have provided and the lives we’ve impacted.” — Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This month Craft Body Scan celebrates its seventh anniversary of providing life-saving healthcare to patients throughout the United States.The first Craft Body Scan opened in Tulsa on October 23, 2017, with expanded preventive services for the community. These services include whole-body MRI, heart and lung CT scans, body composition analysis, bone density testing, and virtual colonoscopy.“When I reflect on all we’ve achieved, I’m incredibly proud of the care our dedicated teams have provided and the lives we’ve impacted,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “Seven years ago, we made a commitment to deliver life-saving care. The growth we’ve experienced and the trust our communities have shown affirm that we’re living up to that promise. Patients continue to trust us with their health and share their experiences with loved ones.”Through cutting-edge technology, compassionate care, and a commitment to making preventive scans available to everyone, Craft Body Scan is shaping the future of healthcare. As it celebrates seven years, the focus remains on one goal: giving patients the best chance at a longer, healthier life.“From its beginning, Craft Body Scan’s vision of preventive care has evolved into one of the most innovative medical systems for the early detection of life-threatening disease,” said Jason Schroder, DO, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan. “We look forward to another seven years of improving health, hope, and longevity for all.”In just seven years, Craft Body Scan has grown from one clinic in 2017 to six thriving locations today. The company’s dedication to excellence has also earned it several workplace accolades.• Current clinic locations include Austin, TX; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; and Tulsa, OK.• New clinics are planned for 2025 in Columbus, OH; Jacksonville and Orlando, FL; Kansas City, MO; and San Antonio, TX.• Craft Body Scan was named a “Great Place to Work” in 2023 and 2024.• Craft Health, Craft Body Scan’s parent company, was recognized as one of Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Healthcare™ for 2024, ranking eighth on the list for the third consecutive year.In honor of its seventh anniversary, Craft Body Scan is offering $700 off a full-body scan for new patients. Click the link to schedule or contact your local Craft Body Scan clinic.About Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan was founded with the vision to save more patients' lives through early detection. The company offers a wide range of highly advanced scans that can reveal even the smallest health threats in the body. The earlier these issues are caught, the better the health outcome for patients. By making scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan can help people enjoy a longer, healthier life.For more information, please visit www.craftbodyscan.com

