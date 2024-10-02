Corey Jacobs Transforms 16 Life Sentences into 16 Life Principles with New Book Release: 16 Principles of Winnergy

From a life sentence to a life of purpose, Corey Jacobs is turning his personal journey of resilience into a powerful guide for change.

If I can find a way to win in the darkest of times, so can you. Winnergy is about tapping into your internal power to create a meaningful life” — Corey Jacobs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a life sentence to a life of purpose, Corey Jacobs is turning his personal journey of resilience into a powerful guide for change. At the age of 30, he was sentenced to 16 life sentences after being charged with federal drug offenses.After serving 18 years in prison, Jacobs was granted clemency by former President Barack Obama on December 19, 2016. After being granted his freedom, Jacobs co-founded the Buried Alive Project to help others in the same situation achieve their freedom and live a life after prison. His passion led him to also starting WINNERGY LLC - a lifestyle brand focused on the winner's mindset and unstoppable energy in everyone.While serving his sentence, Jacobs found the strength to reframe his circumstances, developing a set of life principles that helped him survive and thrive. These principles became the foundation of his new book, designed to inspire others facing their own battles. 16 Principles of Winnergy encourages readers to tap into their inner resilience and live with purpose, no matter what obstacles they face.Jacobs says, "If I can find a way to win in the darkest of times, so can you. Winnergy is about tapping into your internal power to create a meaningful life."This inspiring book will be available nationwide in early 2025, providing an essential roadmap for anyone looking to turn adversity into triumph.

