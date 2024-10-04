Dr. Stephen Soloway of Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey Recognized by NJ Top Docs

Dr. Stephen Soloway

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Stephen Soloway based on merit for 2024.

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Soloway, MD, FACP, FACR of Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates of South Jersey and Chairman of Rheumatology Inspira Health Network in Vineland , Elmer and Mullica Hill, NJ has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024. Board-certified in both internal medicine and rheumatology, Dr. Soloway is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Rheumatology.Dr. Soloway received his B.S. in Biology from Stony Brook University and his M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean. His post-graduate training includes an Internal Medicine residency at Mercy Catholic Medical Center and a Rheumatology Fellowship at The Medical College of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia VA Medical Center under the esteemed Dr. Ralph Schumacher, Jr.He also completed pediatric rheumatology training at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia with esteemed Dr. Donald Goldsmith. Additionally, he trained at Boston University Hospital and Creighton University Medical Center.A recognized expert in rheumatology, Dr. Soloway has been a Castle Connolly Top Doctor since 2003 and is nationally revered.Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Soloway is a prolific author, most recently co-authored a textbook by Springer Publishing on Hereditary Disorders in Connective Tissue. He also has numerous peer-reviewed articles including Fabry’s Disease in New England Journal of Medicine in addition to manuscripts on Behcet's, IgG4RD, Gout, Pseudogout and Artificial Limb Arthritis. He published two nonfiction books, Bad Medicine, and Medical Politics. These books offer unique insights into patient care for conditions such as gout, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, osteoporosis, and more, providing guidance not found in other medical literature.For more information about Dr. Stephen Soloway, please visit: https://www.drsoloway.com ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.