Navy Week Sets Sail for Las Vegas October 13-20

Participating Navy assets include Sailors from the Navy Parachute Team (Leap Frogs); USS Nevada (SSBN 733); Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37; U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One; Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One; USS Constitution; Naval Talent Acquisition Group Southwest; Navy Recruiting Command; U.S. Fleet Forces Command; U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration; Naval History & Heritage Command; Navy Band Northwest; Naval Oceanography Special Warfare Center; Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; Navy Esports; and U.S. Naval Academy.

More than 100 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including a Navy Week proclamation and recognition ceremony at the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and a presence at the Raiders and Golden Knights games, South Point 400 NASCAR series, Professional Bull Riders Championship Series, Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour, and much more.

The Navy's senior executive is Rear Adm. Joaquin J. Martinez de Pinillos, Reserve Vice Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet. During Las Vegas Navy Week, he is participating in community outreach activities and engaging with local business, civic, education, and government leaders.

Navy Weeks are a series of outreach events coordinated by the Navy Office of Community Outreach designed to give Americans an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people, and its importance to national security and prosperity. Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy's flagship outreach effort into areas of the country without a significant Navy presence, providing the public a firsthand look at why the Navy matters to cities like Las Vegas.

"Sailors are the reason America's Navy is the most powerful in the world," said NAVCO's director, Cmdr. Julie Holland. “We are thrilled to bring your Navy warfighters to Las Vegas. At Navy Weeks, Americans will connect with Sailors who have strong character, competence, and dedication to the mission, and who continue a nearly 250-year tradition of decisive power from seabed to cyberspace.”

Throughout the week, Sailors & civilians will participate in various community events across the area, including engagements with youth at the 2024 Scout Expo, Discovery Children’s Museum and Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada. Sailors are volunteering at organizations in the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, including Project 150, Habitat for Humanity and Ice Age Fossils State Park, among others. Residents will also enjoy free live music at venues throughout the city performed by Navy Band Northwest.

Las Vegas Navy Week is one of 15 Navy Weeks in 2024, which brings a variety of assets, equipment and personnel to a single city for a weeklong series of engagements designed to bring America's Navy closer to the people it protects. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people – about half of the U.S. population.

Media organizations wishing to cover Las Vegas Navy Week events should contact Lt. j.g. Josh Keim at (901) 232-4451 or joshua.a.keim.mil@us.navy.mil. You can find the Las Vegas Navy Week schedule of events at www.outreach.navy.mil.