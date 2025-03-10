NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office Recovers US Navy Aircraft Asset

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)(U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025, in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)