Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,326 in the last 365 days.

NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office Recovers US Navy Aircraft Asset

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest crane and rigging personnel complete the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025 in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)(U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025, in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest completes the salvage operation of a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler air asset from the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 28, 2025, in San Diego. The crash occurred Feb. 12, 2025 near Shelter Island. The salvage recovery commenced Feb. 16 and concluded on Feb. 28, recovering 33,388 lbs. of debris. (U.S. Navy photo by Mario Icari)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAVFAC Southwest Metro Production Office Recovers US Navy Aircraft Asset

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more