Lisa Hunzeker Sworn-in as Clerk Magistrate for Pawnee City and Tecumseh

Lisa Hunzeker was sworn-in as Clerk Magistrate of Pawnee and Johnson County Courts in the first Judicial District on September 27, 2024, by County Court Judge Jeffrey Gaertig.

Hunzeker continues the tradition of serving multiple courts within the First Judicial District, holding the position of clerk magistrate in both counties.

She will work under the general direction of county court judges Jeffrey Gaertig, Richard Smith, and Linda Bauer.

As clerk, Hunzeker is responsible for providing public service and managing the records, finances, and general operation of the courts. She will also work with the administrative office of the courts to identify and implement improved efficiencies in both court offices.

Photo: (L to R) Corey Steel, Judge Richard Smith, Lisa Hunzeker, Judge Jeff Gaertig, Judge Julie Smith.