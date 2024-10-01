Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 01, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

October 1, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report as required by Section 1804-a(b) of act 76 Schools-To-Work Program, from the

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the 2024 Update on the Schools-To-Work Grant Program

The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05703

· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05704

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

Committee On Committees Report

October 1, 2024

Jason Dawkins is elected to the Rules Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2288

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which

was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday, September 30, 2024

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October, 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 2288

Bills Referred

HB 2610 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 1077 To Appropriations

HB 2189 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 443 From Commerce as Committed

HR 512 From Commerce as Amended

HR 516 From State Government as Committed

HR 521 From State Government as Committed

HR 530 From State Government as Committed

HR 534 From State Government as Committed

HR 541 From State Government as Committed

HR 547 From State Government as Committed

HB 2294 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2295 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2450 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2535 From Commerce as Amended

HB 2393 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2594 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2536 From Finance as Committed

HB 2565 From Finance as Committed

HB 1994 From Finance as Amended

HB 2601 From State Government as Committed

SB 667 From Commerce as Committed

SB 211 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

SB 228 From State Government as Committed

SB 402 From State Government as Committed

SB 479 From State Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 323

HR 359

HB 755

HB 2018

HB 2360

HB 2536

HB 2561

SB 668

SB 765

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 502 A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Homemade Sauerkraut Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.