Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 01, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 1, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by Section 1804-a(b) of act 76 Schools-To-Work Program, from the
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the 2024 Update on the Schools-To-Work Grant Program
The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05703
· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05704
The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:
Committee On Committees Report
October 1, 2024
Jason Dawkins is elected to the Rules Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Carol Hill-Evans
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2288
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which
was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday, September 30, 2024
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October, 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the
President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;
and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 2288
Bills Referred
HB 2610 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 1077 To Appropriations
HB 2189 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 443 From Commerce as Committed
HR 512 From Commerce as Amended
HR 516 From State Government as Committed
HR 521 From State Government as Committed
HR 530 From State Government as Committed
HR 534 From State Government as Committed
HR 541 From State Government as Committed
HR 547 From State Government as Committed
HB 2294 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2295 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2450 From Appropriations as Committed
HB 2535 From Commerce as Amended
HB 2393 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2594 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
HB 2536 From Finance as Committed
HB 2565 From Finance as Committed
HB 1994 From Finance as Amended
HB 2601 From State Government as Committed
SB 667 From Commerce as Committed
SB 211 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
SB 228 From State Government as Committed
SB 402 From State Government as Committed
SB 479 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 323
HR 359
HB 755
HB 2018
HB 2360
HB 2536
HB 2561
SB 668
SB 765
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Homemade Sauerkraut Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
