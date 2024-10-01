Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 01, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 1, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:25 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by Section 1804-a(b) of act 76 Schools-To-Work Program, from the

Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, regarding the 2024 Update on the Schools-To-Work Grant Program

 

The chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05703

·         Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510 as Amended by Amendment A05704

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

 

Committee On Committees Report

October 1, 2024

 

Jason Dawkins is elected to the Rules Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

Carol Hill-Evans

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2288

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate, which

was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday, September 30, 2024

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October, 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the

President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, October 7, 2024, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

and be it further

 

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 2288

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2610   Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1077      To Appropriations

HB 2189      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 443        From Commerce as Committed

HR 512        From Commerce as Amended

HR 516        From State Government as Committed

HR 521        From State Government as Committed

HR 530        From State Government as Committed

HR 534        From State Government as Committed

HR 541         From State Government as Committed

HR 547        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 2294      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2295      From Appropriations as Committed

HB 2450      From Appropriations as Committed          

HB 2535      From Commerce as Amended

HB 2393      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2594      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

HB 2536      From Finance as Committed
HB 2565      From Finance as Committed

HB 1994      From Finance as Amended

HB 2601      From State Government as Committed

 

 

SB 667         From Commerce as Committed

SB 211         From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

SB 228         From State Government as Committed

SB 402         From State Government as Committed

SB 479         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 323

HR 359

 

HB 755

HB 2018

HB 2360

HB 2536

HB 2561

 

SB 668

SB 765

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 502

A Resolution designating the month of October 2024 as "Homemade Sauerkraut Month" in Pennsylvania.           

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 2, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

