U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Curtis Bashaw for U.S. Senate in New Jersey

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Curtis Bashaw to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Curtis Bashaw to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate” said Steve McAllister Vice President of Eastern Region for the United States Chamber of Commerce. “Curtis has been a relentless job creator employing over 1,000 people through his successful businesses across New Jersey. The Chamber is proud to stand with Curtis and support his candidacy for United States Senate, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on behalf of initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“I’m thrilled to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, our country’s leading advocate for job creation, prosperity, and free enterprise,” said Bashaw. “As a businessman in the U.S. Senate, I will work with the Chamber to grow our economy, reduce burdensome regulations, and provide greater jobs and opportunities for all New Jerseyans.”

