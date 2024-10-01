Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Welcomes Nine New Members to Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed nine new executives to its Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 (CCC100).

These experienced leaders advise the U.S. Chamber’s board of directors, enhance lobbying and coalition work, recommend programming, and strengthen outreach to the business and chamber communities.

“The CCC100 has a long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious appointments in the chamber community,” said Sara Armstrong, Vice President and Managing Director, Federation Relations and Coalition Partnerships at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These appointments reflect our continued dedication to naming diverse, high-profile leaders to serve on this important committee.”

New members:

  • Jeffrey Ball, President and CEO, Orange County Business Council
  • Patrick Ellis, ACE, President and CEO, Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce
  • Wendy Gramza, CCE, President and CEO, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce
  • Scott Martin, IOM, President and CEO, Norman Chamber of Commerce
  • Heath Mello, President and CEO, Greater Omaha Chamber
  • Jodi Owczarski, IOM, President and CEO, Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce
  • Lou Sandoval, President and CEO, Illinois Chamber of Commerce
  • Gina Spagnola, IOM, President and CEO, Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
  • Tiffany Tauscheck, IOM, CCE, President and CEO, Greater Des Moines Partnership

