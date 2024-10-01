Nome Jury Convicts Norman Ningealook for 2021 Sexual Assault

September 26, 2024

(Nome, AK) â€“ After a week-long trial, a Nome jury convicted 44-year-old Norman Nigealook of one count of Second-Degree Sexual Assault and one count of Third-Degree Sexual Assault on Sept. 20, 2024.

At trial, evidence showed that early on Nov. 6, 2021, in Shishmaref, Alaska, Norman Ningealook entered the home of his neighbor while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. She woke, and with the help of her spouse was able to force Ningealook out of the home. Ningealook later claimed that he was too intoxicated to recall the events.

Utquiagvik Superior Court Judge David Roghair presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2025. Ningealook faces a presumptive sentence of 5-15 years.

Assistant District Attorney Ashly Crockett prosecuted this case with the assistance of paralegal Luella Iyatunguk. Local Village Public Safety Officer Barret Eningowuk investigated the case in conjunction with Nome-based Alaska State Troopers.

Contact: Nome District Attorney Ashly Crockett at ashly.crockett@alaska.gov

