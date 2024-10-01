Submit Release
Kenneth Smith Sentenced to 20 Years for Random Act of Assault, Robbery

September 26, 2024

(Nome, AK) â€“ On Sept. 23, Nome Superior Court Judge Romano DiBenedetto sentenced 36-year-old Kenneth Smith to 20 years for the assault and robbery of Joshua Prentice.

At trial in Feb. 2024, the evidence showed that on June 23, 2023, Smith violently attacked 23-year-old Joshua Prentice in broad daylight and without provocation in front of the Nome’s Visitor Center on Front Street. Smith kicked Prentice repeatedly in the head and body, breaking his arm and causing injury to his head and face, ultimately rendering Prentice unconscious.

The assault was interrupted when a bystander intervened, and the Nome Police Department arrived on scene. Prentice was seen exhibiting seizure-like activity. Due to the lack of ambulance service at the time, Prentice was ultimately transported to the Norton Sound Health Corporation on a piece of plywood in the back of a Nome Police Department pickup truck, where he was stabilized and treated for his injuries.

Smith was facing a presumptive sentencing range of 15-20 years based on four prior felony convictions. 

Assistant District Attorney Ashly Crockett prosecuted this case with the assistance of paralegal Luella Iyatunguk. The case was investigated by the Nome Police Department.

Contact: Nome Assistant District Attorney Ashly Crockett at ashly.crockett@alaska.gov

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

