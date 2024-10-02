Symphonic Distribution Teams with Twitch to Enable Artists to Participate in the Twitch DJ Program

We can’t wait to expose our artists to a new and diverse userbase, all while giving them a new revenue source and DJs an incredible catalog of music to use in their sets!” — Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer at Symphonic

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution , a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has teamed with Twitch to give Symphonic artists the ability to include their music in the Twitch DJ Program. Once opted in, their music can be used by any DJ on the Twitch platform in their sets, and the artists will earn royalties. New and existing Symphonic clients can sign up to include their music in the Twitch DJ Program now on the program landing page Clients who participate in the Twitch DJ Program can choose between two tiers, both of which include access to the Program and Symphonic’s revolutionary services and tools. The Starter plan — best for new artists and producers — allows users to keep 100% of their royalties from DSPs, 70% of royalties from user generated content (UGC), and have access to more tools and analytics than any other distributor for a low annual fee. The Partner Plan — best for labels and established artists — adds dedicated client support, catalog management and monetization services, DSP playlist pitching, marketing tools and services, and more for a custom percentage of royalties.“There are many options to choose from when selecting a music distributor, and we feel honored to have the opportunity to bring both our new and existing clients the ability to participate in and earn royalties from the Twitch DJ Program,” said Randall Foster, Chief Creative Officer at Symphonic. “We can’t wait to expose our artists to a new and diverse userbase, all while giving them a new revenue source and DJs an incredible catalog of music to use in their sets!"You can learn more about the Twitch DJ Program by visiting https://twitch.tv/dj-program The ability to participate in Twitch’s DJ Program joins Symphonic’s already game-changing set of features available to clients, including tools such as Transfer Track, SplitShare, Enhance Recoupments, and Marketing Drivers, as well as streaming and user-generated content (UGC) analytics, catalog management, video distribution, fingerprinting services, YouTube Rights and Content ID management, neighbouring rights, marketing, royalty advances, physical distribution, sync licensing, mixing and mastering, and more.Learn more about Symphonic by visiting their website https://symphonic.com About the TWITCH DJ Program:The Twitch DJ Program is a dedicated program that will enable DJs to stream the vast majority of popular music in a new DJ category. This is made possible by a first-of-its-kind partnership with hundreds of companies, including all of the major labels — Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and Sony Music Entertainment — and a large number of independent labels and other rights holders represented by Merlin. Twitch is proud to be the first major service to provide a safe, long-term home for DJs to livestream, and excited to be able to promote and support these creators as they build communities on Twitch and beyond.About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.” Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

