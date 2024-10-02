Orpical Technology Solutions Ranks 32nd on Philadelphia Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List

Orpical Technology Solutions, Inc.

Orpical Recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region

Our focus now is on strategically scaling while continuing to innovate. We're positioning ourselves to grow as a company and lead the next phase of digital transformation.” — Stefan Schulz

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orpical Technology Solutions is proud to announce its official ranking of 32nd on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for 2024. Based on average two-year revenue growth, this prestigious list recognizes the top 50 fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia region.

The rankings were revealed on September 26, 2024, at an awards ceremony held at Vie by Cescaphe in Philadelphia.

Orpical Technology Solutions, a leading digital transformation agency with over a decade of experience, has demonstrated significant growth and steady revenue, securing its position among the region's most dynamic companies. The firm specializes in helping businesses optimize their operations and accelerate growth through tailored technology solutions.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among such a talented group of companies,” said Edward DuCoin, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions. “This ranking is a testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We’re proud to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in digital transformation.”

The event fostered an exceptional sense of community within the Greater Philadelphia business ecosystem. In addition to receiving the prestigious recognition, Orpical Technology Solutions seized the opportunity to forge connections with fellow regional companies, strengthen camaraderie, and commemorate their shared achievements.

Orpical Technology Solutions' 32nd ranking on the Fast 50 list is a testament to the company's strategic direction, embrace of technology, and commitment to delivering transformative solutions for clients. "This is only the beginning," said Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions. "We've laid a strong foundation, but there's so much more on the horizon. Our focus now is on strategically scaling while continuing to innovate. We're positioning ourselves to grow as a company and lead the next phase of digital transformation."

As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to nurturing the relationships that have fueled its success while driving continued growth in the digital transformation space.

About Orpical Technology Solutions

Founded in 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions has evolved from a digital marketing agency into one of the fastest-growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia area. Orpical’s unique value proposition is simple yet powerful: "We provide businesses with a way to buy back their time so they can re-invest it in growth.” Orpical Technology Solutions is set to transform the agency landscape through strategic acquisitions and technological innovation. Its mission is to revolutionize marketing agencies and consulting firms by leveraging its proprietary Time2 Transformation Series to boost efficiency, profitability, and client satisfaction in the evolving Relationship Economy.

Contact:

(856) 887-5100 | info@orpical.com

For more information, visit orpical.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.