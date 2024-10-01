Angeline Gillings Featured in Women's Journal: A Trailblazer in Leadership and Personal Development

Angeline Gillings is a seasoned entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and transformational coach with over three decades of experience in diverse corporate environments, including prominent roles at multinationals like Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate, & MeadJohnson. AMP-G LLC, founded by Angeline Gillings, is a leadership development and coaching firm dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential through authentic leadership, personal growth, and team productivity. AMP-G LLC offers coaching, training, and speaking services that help leaders build resilience, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in a caring collaborative work environment.



MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angeline Gillings, the dynamic Founder & CEO of AMP-G LLC, has been featured in Women’s Journal, a leading publication dedicated to empowering women in business, leadership, and personal growth.

Known for her innovative approach to leadership development and her passion for helping others unlock their full potential, Angeline shares her insights on resilience, authentic leadership, and the power of purpose-driven action in this exclusive feature.

Empowering Leaders to Thrive from the Inside Out

Angeline Gillings is a seasoned entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and transformational coach with over three decades of experience in diverse corporate environments, including prominent roles at multinationals such as Gillette, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate, and MeadJohnson. Her leadership journey has been marked by her commitment to fostering authentic connections and empowering others to embrace their unique strengths and capabilities.

In her Women's Journal feature, Angeline discusses her unique perspective on "Success from the Inside Out," a philosophy that emphasizes aligning one's actions with core values and strengths. "True success extends beyond tangible achievements; it’s about allowing individuals to thrive their way," Angeline states. This mindset has been a cornerstone of her business philosophy and the foundation upon which she built AMP-G LLC, a company that specializes in leadership development, personal growth, and team productivity.

Angeline's journey to becoming a thought leader was not without its challenges. In her Women’s Journal interview, she opens up about her experiences navigating corporate landscapes and the importance of embracing failure as a learning opportunity. "One of the most common limiting beliefs is the fear of failure," she explains. "Overcoming this involves recognizing that failure is a natural part of growth, embracing challenges, and learning from mistakes rather than letting them define you."

Her focus on resilience and adaptability has helped countless leaders and organizations navigate change, manage stress, and achieve sustainable growth. "Self-awareness contributes to business success by helping leaders understand their strengths, weaknesses, and impact on others," she shares. "It enables informed decisions, strong relationships, effective stress management, authentic leadership, and adaptability to change."

A Champion for Authentic Leadership

As an advocate for authentic leadership, Angeline emphasizes the importance of staying true to one's values and purpose. She believes that clarity on values is crucial for guiding decision-making and interactions in both personal and professional settings. "Clarity on your values ensures consistency, aligns your actions with your true self, and helps you make choices that resonate with your purpose and integrity," she says.

Angeline’s leadership style is deeply rooted in emotional intelligence, empathy, and strategic foresight. She is recognized for her ability to build high-performing teams through trust and transparency, and for fostering a culture of continuous improvement and innovation innovative thinking.

A Bright Future Ahead

Currently serving as a Non-Executive Board Director for a company operating in both the Food and Finance sectors, Angeline continues to influence the next generation of leaders with her thought-provoking insights and actionable strategies. Her recent feature in Women's Journal further cements her reputation as a leading strong voice in the world of leadership and personal development.

Readers are encouraged to explore Angeline's interview in the latest edition of Women's Journal and discover the wisdom and strategies that have shaped her impactful career.

For more information about Angeline Gillings and her work at AMP-G LLC.

About AMP-G LLC

AMP-G LLC, founded by Angeline Gillings, is a leadership development and coaching firm dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential through authentic leadership, personal growth, and team productivity. Guided by the philosophy that success is achieved from the inside out, AMP-G LLC offers coaching, training, and speaking services that help leaders build resilience, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in a caring collaborative work environment.

About Women’s Journal

Women’s Journal is a premier publication that celebrates the achievements of women in business, leadership, and personal development. Through inspiring stories, expert advice, and actionable insights, Women’s Journal empowers women to lead with confidence, authenticity, and impact.

