SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), under Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held today, the Board members unanimously approved the election of Mr. Alexandre Gonçalves Silva as the Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors.Mr. Silva will effectively take over as Chair of Sabesp’s Board of Directors after completing his duties as Chair of the Board of Directors of Embraer, which should occur no later than the aforementioned Company’s next Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. In the meantime, the General Meetings and Board of Directors Meetings of Sabesp will be presided over by Board member Ms. Karla Bertocco Trindade.At the same meeting, the Board of Directors elected Mr. Daniel Szlak for the position of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company, starting on October 02, 2024.Mr. Szlak earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Polytechnic School of the University of São Paulo. He earned a degree in Leadership and People Management from Insper and participated in executive training programs at Singularity University in Santa Clara, California, and Harvard Business School. Between September 2023 and September 2024, he was the CFO of Combio, the largest thermal energy provider in Brazil, where he was responsible for the finance, information technology, shared services center, and procurement areas. At Kraft Heinz, where he worked from January 2014 to September 2023, he served as CFO for Latin America and Canada and as Managing Director in Venezuela. Mr. Szlak was also a Board member at BR Spices (May 2022 to September 2023). Before that, he was a consultant at IGC Partners and worked at Procter & Gamble Brazil.The new composition of the Board of Directors and Executive Board is available at https://ri.sabesp.com.br

