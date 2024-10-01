Submit Release
Withington House Study Report

On October 1, 2024, the Boston Landmarks Commission posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Withington House as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Daniel Withington House is historically and architecturally significant as one of the oldest surviving dwellings in Dorchester’s Harrison Square neighborhood, a National Register of Historic Places-listed historic district and one of the most intact and cohesive mid-19th century suburban neighborhoods in Boston. The Withington House predates all of the other extant buildings in the district and simultaneously speaks to the area’s sparse settlement in the 18th and early 19th centuries; it illustrates the process by which Dorchester’s agrarian communities became fashionable residential neighborhoods during the mid-19th century. It is also architecturally significant as a rare and representative example of a Federal-style brick dwelling in Dorchester.

This study report contains Standards and Criteria that have been prepared to guide future physical changes to the property in order to protect its integrity and character. 

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:

  1. Please provide your written feedback at this link: feedback form.
  2. You can also attend the virtual public hearing scheduled for October 22, 2024. Members of the public can attend this hearing and provide comments there. Please look for the meeting notice in the public meetings notice section of the City website.

