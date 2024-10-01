$58,600 Raised to End Colon Cancer at Jersey Shore Philanthropy Event

Dr. Laleh Merikhi (center), a Gastroenterologist with Monmouth Gastroenterology, a division of Allied Digestive Health, stands with participants of the Jersey Shore Walk to End Colon Cancer

Allied Digestive Health and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s Walk to End Colon Cancer Raises Awareness and Supports Locally Affected Families

JERSEY SHORE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Jersey Shore Walk to End Colon Cancer wrapped this weekend with a climactic fundraising total of $58,600. Hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance and sponsored in part by Allied Digestive Health , a company of Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) and one of the largest gastroenterology groups in the Northeast U.S., the walk welcomed New Jersey residents to honor, remember, and support their family and friends battling colorectal cancer (CRC). Participants of the 2024 event showed overwhelming support for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s mission. The funds raised will contribute to the nonprofit’s ongoing efforts to assist colorectal cancer patients, their families, caregivers, and survivors.“The Alliance is grateful to everyone who helped make a difference at the Jersey Shore Walk to End Colon Cancer, including Allied Digestive Health and all of the sponsors,” says Michael Sapienza, Chief Executive Officer of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “As cases continue to rise in younger adults, it is critical to continue driving awareness and support for our mission to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime.”Walking to end colon cancer is just one way in which the Colorectal Cancer Alliance aims to use local action to have a nationwide impact on colorectal cancer research and support. Working with practices across the country, such as New Jersey-based Allied Digestive Health, that see the effects colorectal cancer has on patients every day, allows both teams to double down on the Colorectal Cancer Alliance’s goals of increasing screenings, improving the survival rate, and investing in CRC research. This not only benefits patients and their supporters, but also the doctors, gastroenterologists, and oncologists who can adapt their treatments with new research and policies.“It is a true honor to partner with organizations like the Colorectal Cancer Alliance,” adds Robert Gialanella, MD, President of Allied Digestive Health. “Their unwavering advocacy and dedication to colorectal cancer patients, survivors, and their families is truly inspiring and aligns with the compassionate, high-quality care we strive to provide at Allied Digestive Health. Raising awareness about colorectal cancer, especially the importance of early screening, is vital in reducing the impact of this disease. Screenings save lives by detecting cancer in its early stages when treatment is most effective, and helping individuals understand and manage their risk before it’s too late. The combined efforts of participants in the Walk to End Colon Cancer, advocacy groups, researchers, and healthcare providers unite us in the mission to create a future without colorectal cancer.”Colorectal cancer, affecting the colon and rectum, is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. despite being highly preventable with screening. Regular screenings starting at age 45 can detect precancerous polyps or early-stage cancer, making early intervention critical. Increased awareness is essential, especially for those unaware of their risk factors, such as family history, lifestyle, or genetic predispositions. The Colorectal Cancer Alliance, founded in 1999 by a group of survivors and caregivers, plays a vital role in this effort. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness about colorectal cancer, funding critical research, and advocating for policy changes that enhance screening accessibility and quality of care. These initiatives not only promote early detection but also support healthcare professionals, including those at Allied Digestive Health, in improving screening awareness and initiatives for patients.The 2024 Jersey Shore Walk to End Colon Cancer took place on September 28 with additional local sponsorship from RWJ Barnabas Health and Rutgers Health Cancer Institute. For more information on colon cancer, screening and diagnoses, and local treatment options, please visit https://allieddigestivehealth.com/ . To donate and learn more about the Colorectal Cancer Alliance's mission, please visit https://colorectalcancer.org/ For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org.About Assured Healthcare Partners: Assured Healthcare Partners(AHP) provides capital solutions supporting growth, consolidation, and repositioning opportunities in the healthcare services industry. AHP combines its flexible capital with company and sector-specific research, as well as an extensive industry network and internal team of specialized healthcare resources, to unlock value for portfolio companies and investors. For more information about AHP, visit ahpartners.com.About Allied Digestive Health: Allied Digestive Health is a leading gastroenterology and hepatology practice with 60+ locations throughout New Jersey and New York, specializing in colon cancer screening, and the treatment of Celiac Disease, GERD, and IBD. Allied Digestive Health is committed to empowering gastroenterologists to deliver compassionate, high-quality, and comprehensive care through an unparalleled patient experience. 