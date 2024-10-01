Transform Materials Wins Hydrogen Start-Up Competition at Gastech 2024

Technologies included advanced hydrogen production technologies, hydrogen infrastructure technologies, technologies supporting the hydrogen economy

RIVERIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transform Materials , a leader in the development of clean and sustainable chemical technologies, today announced that it has won the highly coveted Hydrogen Start-Up award at the recent Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Houston, Texas.Gastech coordinators curated applications down to seven diverse, new technology leaders to compete for the award. Transform Materials was chosen as the winner based on the company’s presentation which highlighted an innovative microwave plasma process that transforms hydrocarbon feedstocks into low-carbon-intensity hydrogen and acetylene. The technology can utilize any hydrocarbon gas stream as feed, including waste and low-value streams, to help relevant existing chemical operators achieve their decarbonization goals.“We’re excited to win, but more excited to see how our unique and proprietary technology will help change the world by overcoming the hurdles that keep hydrogen energy from becoming mainstream,” stated Kenn Flessner, chief executive officer of Transform Materials. “The energy transformation is here to stay and decarbonization of chemical industries is essential. We have a key technology piece that provides a viable pathway forward.”Transform Materials’ plasma technology can use any hydrocarbon source – whether refinery off-gas, cracker tail-gas, stranded gas, or any other problem streams. No combustion is involved. Instead, microwave-generated plasma energizes and fragments hydrocarbon streams to form clean acetylene and hydrogen. The technology achieves this significant milestone without CO2 emissions generated, carbon solids formed, or any catalysts required.“Transform Materials’ focus on microwave plasma reaction engineering has a significant technical edge on the competitive landscape,” stated David Soane, chairman of the board of Transform Materials and chief executive officer of Carbogenesis . “To bring to market a low carbon intensity petrochem and manufacturing technology requires no compromises – we must do away with making the very compromises that got us to the climate problem we face today. Next-gen hydrogen solutions must satisfy every parameter – technical feasibility, energetic efficiency, mass scalability and footprint compactness, and last but not least inherent project profitability (even without subsidies).”###About Transform MaterialsTransform Materials is dedicated to developing sustainable materials production processes, with a core focus on transforming how acetylene and hydrogen are produced. The company is committed to creating a future where chemical manufacturing is aligned with environmental responsibility. Transform's patented technology and systems are compact and modular, and can scale to match local market needs, whether for large commodity or small niche applications.To learn more, visit www.transformmaterials.com

