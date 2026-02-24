Submit Release
Electroninks to Speak at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026

AMS2026

Electroninks CEO to join panel of experts to discuss next-generation additive manufacturing strategies

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electroninks, the leader in metal complex inks for additive manufacturing and advanced semiconductor packaging, today announced that Dr. Brett Walker, chief executive officer at Electroninks, will participate in a panel of experts at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2026. The panel titled, “Additively Manufactured Electronics at Scale” will take place on February 26, 2026 at 11:05 am ET with a special focus on semiconductor packaging and heterogeneous integration.

In this panel presentation, Dr. Walker will showcase Electroninks' unique materials approach to next-generation semiconductor packaging.

“Industries are under enormous pressure to increase performance while lowering cost and environmental impact,” stated Dr. Brett Walker, chief executive officer at Electroninks. “Additive electronics at scale offer a path to achieve all three, but only if the materials foundation is fundamentally different from what the industry has relied on for decades. That shift is happening now, and it is redefining how advanced packaging ecosystems will grow.”

For more information on Electroninks products and solutions, please visit www.electroninks.com

About Electroninks

Electroninks Incorporated is a world-leader in the commercialization of advanced materials for electronics and semiconductor packaging. We have developed a full suite of proprietary metal complex conductive ink solutions and complementary material sets, thus accelerating time to market for both new innovations and drop-in manufacturing breakthroughs.

Electroninks’ metal complex inks – including silver, gold, platinum, nickel and copper – deliver higher conductivity, manufacturing flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The company’s conductive inks provide reliable solutions for applications in printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, semiconductor packaging, consumer electronics, wearables, medical devices and more. We also partner closely with best-in-class equipment and integration partners to provide customers with a total ink and process solution with the ultimate goal to reduce the manufacturing costs and complexity.

To learn more visit: www.Electroninks.com

Contact@Electroninks.com

512-766-7555





Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+1 5124777373
