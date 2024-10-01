SAILROCK SOUTH CAICOS RECOGNIZED WITH CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2024 READERS’ CHOICE AWARD #2 WORLD RESORT ATLANTIC ISLANDS

Sailrock South Caicos - Cove Sailrock South Caicos - Beachfront Villa

The World’s Best Hotels, Cruises, Countries, Cities, Resorts, Trains, Airlines, Airports, Spas, Islands, Luggage, Villas, and Tour Operators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with Sailrock South Caicos recognized as the #2 World Resort in the Atlantic Islands More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.Kashmie Ali, VP of Sales & Marketing, said, "We are incredibly honored to receive the 2024 Condé Nast Readers' Choice Award. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team at Sailrock. Our team strives to create unforgettable experiences for our guests, and this award reinforces our commitment to excellence. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our guests and readers of Condé Nast for their unwavering support and trust. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and creating cherished memories in beautiful South Caicos."Nestled on an island peninsula, guests of Sailrock South Caicos watch the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean and set across the Caicos Bank. The resort provides an unassuming yet refined experience, with thoughtful attention to its natural surroundings and local culture. With two onsite restaurants serving locally caught seafood and activities like bonefishing, snorkeling, and parasailing, Sailrock South Caicos is where tranquility meets adventure.This beachfront haven invites guests to explore a unique blend of exclusivity and authenticity, where relaxation and privacy stretch across miles of pristine island beauty.###For Sailrock press inquiries, please contact: meghan@itpublicrelations.com For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.