Tunnel Inspections Scheduled for the Black Hills Area

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024

Broc Swanson, Rapid City Region Bridge Engineer, 605-394-2244

CUSTER, S.D. – Starting Monday, Oct. 7, through Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) crews will be conducting bi-annual tunnel inspections in the Black Hills area. The inspections will result in traffic delays and/or closures of S.D. Highway 87 (Needles Highway) and U.S. Highway 16A (Iron Mountain Road).

The schedule of inspections will be as follows:

Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 – Inspection of the Doane Robinson Tunnel, CC Gideon Tunnel, and Scovel Johnson Tunnel on Iron Mountain Road will take place. Iron Mountain Road will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 – Inspection of the Hood Tunnel on Needles Highway will take place. Traffic will be guided through the Hood Tunnel inspection area with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays through the inspection area. Inspection of the Needles Eye Tunnel and Iron Creek Tunnel on Needles Highway will also take place. This section of Needles Highway will be closed while inspections are conducted for the majority of the day.

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024 – Inspection of the Miner’s Gateway Tunnel in Keystone will take place. Traffic on Highway 16A will be diverted and motorists can expect no delay.

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 – Inspections that were delayed due to weather or other circumstances will take place.

