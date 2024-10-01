Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Endorses Balanced Budget Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), endorses H.R.9353 - Proposing a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution of the United States.Palomarez states: “From the perspective of small businesses, a Balanced Budget Amendment to the United States Constitution would be healthy for our economy. Our federal deficit is making it increasingly more difficult to afford entitlements and new federal programs. Rising debt decreases business-related investments and slows economic growth. It also diminishes confidence in the U.S. dollar. Importantly, higher interest rates resulting from more borrowing would make it increasingly difficult to take out loans, finance houses, and more. This directly harms America’s small businesses. If we, as individuals and business owners, are expected to balance our own budgets to afford the cost to live or operate, then we should expect our policymakers to spend our money responsibly too. I applaud Congresswomen Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) and Congressman Don Bacon (R-NE) for introducing and sponsoring this bill.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

