Fish and Game wants your (white-tailed deer) teeth!

With archery seasons already underway and rifle seasons right around the corner, Idaho Fish and Game would once again like white-tailed deer hunters in units 1, 6, 8A, and 10A to consider donating the front teeth, or incisors, of their harvests for this ongoing study. Teeth from harvested deer will continue to provide information to help Fish and Game learn more about the age structure of white-tailed deer in northern Idaho.

Collecting teeth from as many deer as possible in these units is important. If you are a white-tailed deer hunter in one of these units and have not received information about tooth collection and would like to participate, you may also request a tooth collection envelope by calling or stopping by your regional Idaho Fish and Game Office.

Thanks to hunter participation, over 600 white-tail deer teeth were submitted in 2023 from units 8A and 10A in the Clearwater Region. If you're interested in results from last year's tooth collection effort, check out blog #3, here: Clearwater wildlife blog series: Installment #3- White-tailed deer teeth results | Idaho Fish and Game

NOTE: New this year, Fish and Game is asking hunters to include antler circumference measurement. Check out the diagram below or refer to the video to learn how to record that measurement!