Principled Technologies finds that Dell PowerEdge C6615 nodes can help organizations consolidate SQL Server workloads

Save on power and license costs and reduce your carbon footprint by consolidating into Dell PowerEdge C6615 server nodes

The PowerEdge C6615 node with a 4th Gen AMD EPYC 8324P processor outperformed a legacy server while consuming less power in Principled Technologies (PT) testing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many organizations are constrained by limited data center space. Consolidation can help them grow their critical workloads, such as online transaction processing (OLTP) database workloads, while being mindful of costs. Consolidation can also help reduce operating costs, require less IT administrator time, utilize resources better, and more. The Dell PowerEdge C6615 server node in a 2U chassis offers the strong performance and energy savings necessary to consolidate transactional database workloads.PT found that a single PowerEdge C6615 node with a 32-core AMD EPYC 8324P processor handled 29.9 percent more SQL Server transactions than a legacy Supermicro server with two previous-gen 16-core Intel Xeon Scalable processors. In doing so, the Dell node used less power and delivered better performance per watt, indicating a better value for cash-strapped organizations. Better performance per watt could also indicate better energy efficiency and a reduction in data center heat generation, which can help organizations address their sustainability goals.Based on the performance they saw in their hands-on testing, PT claims that a Dell PowerEdge 6600 chassis filled with four PowerEdge C6615 nodes can do the work of five of the legacy servers, reducing necessary rack space from 5U to 2U. The PT report states that the “energy consumption savings for the Dell solution would increase to 48.2 percent” and that due to having fewer processors, the consolidation would mean “32 fewer licenses—a 20.0 percent reduction—to handle roughly the same amount of OLTP work.” The Supermicro server PT tested had two sockets for two Intel Xeon processors, and the Dell PowerEdge C6615 node had one socket for one AMD EPYC processor. Broadcom licenses VMware vSphere, which PT used in testing, per socket.To learn more about PT’s testing and results, read their report at https://facts.pt/ng2XflY . To get an overview of their results, see their infographic at https://facts.pt/KaFJG9X About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

