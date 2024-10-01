Six Degrees Consulting Expands Its Roster

Left: Erez Levanon, Right: Caitlyn Fannan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erez Levanon has joined the Six Degrees Consulting (SDC) team in the position of Email Security Sales. He will be responsible to advise customers on product capabilities and develop tailored solutions that enhance their security posture. Caitlyn Fannan has joined the SDC team as a Customer Success Specialist. She is responsible to ensure customers understand the products they've ordered or received and to maintain strong relationships and communication channels with both customers and vendors.Both will be working within the growing email security team. Its key focus is promoting adaptable cybersecurity measures to safeguard workers in both office and remote environments. Most leading studies identify phishing emails as the start of 80% of all security events. Because of this rapidly evolving landscape, Six Degrees Consulting continues to bolster its security team. Notably, for the second year in a row, SDC’s state-of-the-art solutions have been recognized by Enterprise Security magazine as the top examples of what it takes to address the complex security challenges faced by enterprises worldwide. Erez and Caitlyn are particularly well-versed in SDC's most powerful solution, Harmony Email & Collaboration (HEC) , an outstanding email security and collaboration solution by Check Point.The HEC solution operates natively within customers’ Google and Microsoft environments and is known for its exceptional email security performance. Notably, it is the only email security API solution that effectively halts spam, phishing, and malware before they reach the inbox, even surpassing Microsoft and Google’s native security measures. Learn more or request a demo here. Erez and Caitlyn will be helping to get you set up.About Six Degrees ConsultingSix Degrees Consulting is a pioneer in providing innovative and comprehensive enterprise security solutions. With a rich history spanning over 22 years, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking advanced security measures. Leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Check Point Software Technologies and Oracle, Six Degrees Consulting offers cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to proactively safeguard their applications and data centers. The company’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a market leader in the realm of email security. To learn more about our company, please visit us at http://www.sixdegreesconsulting.com . To learn more about HEC, visit us at https://sixdegreesconsulting.com/harmony/ Note to EditorsFor additional information or media inquiries, please contact Molly Rouch at pr@sixdegreesconsulting.com or 503-289-7255. High-resolution images and further company details are available upon request.

