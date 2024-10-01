30th General Election Commences in Saskatchewan
Premier Scott Moe today requested that Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty dissolve the Legislative Assembly and issue a proclamation directing the issuance of the Writs of Election commencing Saskatchewan's 30th General Election.
Election day for Saskatchewan's 30th General Election will be on Monday, October 28th. Details regarding the Saskatchewan election can be found by visiting Elections Saskatchewan's website here: https://www.elections.sk.ca/.
