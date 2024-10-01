IDOL Reminds Employers of Forthcoming Salary Transparency Law

ILLINOIS, October 1 - Wages, salary and benefits will be required in job postings in 2025

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is reminding employers and those looking for a job that, starting January 1, 2025, employers with 15 or more employees must include pay scale and benefit information in job postings.

This requirement is the result of an amendment to the Equal Pay Act of 2003 that was contained in HB 3129, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker in 2023.

"Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly continue to take bold action toward eliminating gender and racial wage gaps," said IDOL Director Jane Flanagan. "This legislation will increase wage transparency in the job search process and workplace."

Any aggrieved person may file a complaint with IDOL, when they become aware of a job posting that lacks the required salary and benefit information. Complaints must be filed with IDOL within one year of the relevant violation and complainants are encouraged to submit a link, picture, or screenshot of the posting in question.

"Pay transparency is the key to ending wage discrimination and ensuring every employee gets fair pay for a fair day's work," said State Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights). "A more transparent workplace that empowers employees is better for everyone."

If IDOL finds the posting does not include the required salary and benefits, IDOL will notify the employer of the complaint and provide a date by which the violation must be addressed.