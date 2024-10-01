Skillable ranked as the leader in hands-on labs for the 13th time in the G2 Fall 2024 report

Skillable has been named Virtual IT labs leader for the 13th consecutive quarter in the G2 Fall 2024 report with 41 badges awarded overall.

Once again G2 reviewers have placed Skillable at the top of many G2 categories including Virtual IT Labs, highlighting how impactful our solution is for them.” — Danny Abdo, Chief Operating Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, has been named Virtual IT labs leader for the 13th consecutive quarter in the G2 Fall 2024 report. Overall, Skillable was awarded 41 badges, including four overall category wins for Virtual IT Labs Leader, Best Results, Best Usability and Most Implementable.

G2 reviews of Skillable consistently mention its feature-rich experience, global scalability and ease of use to build and validate skills. One reviewer stated that, "Skillable provides most robust and feature-rich hands-on lab infrastructure. [It] can scale to absurd levels in the event that you are working with large audiences."

Another reviewer, working as a Technical Engineer in a large enterprise, lauded their experience, saying, “Skillable provides you a full experience for practicing various scenarios in a life-like environment. For a technical support specialist, it is a perfect tool to reproduce customer issues and to learn and practice operating systems and various products.”

Skillable also ranked in the number one spot for the Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Virtual IT Labs highlighting its growing global presence. With four data centers across the world, Skillable can scale globally to cover events, on-demand training and skill validation in the moment of need.

Danny Abdo, Chief Operating Officer at Skillable, comments, “Once again G2 reviewers have placed Skillable at the top of many G2 categories including Virtual IT Labs, highlighting how impactful our solution is for them. I love to hear how Skillable delivers tangible business results for our customers and the individuals learning through our labs. Some recent highlights on G2 cover the depth of skill-building through Skillable labs, the confidence that learners come away with and the management efficiencies experienced by subject matter experts and instructors.”

