COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES NUTRITION PROGRAM PARTNERS TO SERVE UP TEXAS FARM FRESH

This month, schools and childcare centers across Texas will earn recognition for promoting local foods and teaching children about healthy meals and Texas agriculture

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller kicked off the Texas Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) 2024 Texas Farm Fresh Challenge. This annual event shines a spotlight on schools and childcare centers that go the extra mile by serving Texas-grown products, incorporating agricultural education, and sharing their efforts on social media. Aligning with National Farm to School Month, October in Texas is all about celebrating healthy school meals and honoring the hardworking farmers, ranchers, and producers who make it possible.

“My vision for child nutrition starts with serving up good, nutritious food that kids actually want to eat,” Commissioner Miller said. “The Farm Fresh Challenge gives a well-deserved pat on the back to our nutrition professionals for adding some Texas flavor to school meals with products grown and raised right here in the Lone Star State. Whether it’s beef or beets, our farmers and ranchers provide everything schools need to deliver that unmistakable taste of Texas that kids can’t get enough of.”

Last year, the Farm Fresh Challenge drove nearly $14 million in spending on local Texas products—an impressive 31.5% increase from 2022. Participants also helped add 41 new agricultural producers to the TDA Farm Fresh Network, which now boasts over 250 Texas producers ready to supply schools and childcare centers with fresh, local fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy, and more for federal nutrition programs. The Farm Fresh Network serves as a valuable resource for participants to easily connect with local growers and source homegrown Texas products.

For 2024, the Challenge introduces an exciting new recognition tier—Cream of the Crop—designed to reward participants who go above and beyond in incorporating even more Texas-grown items into their meals. To help schools and childcare centers reach any level of recognition, TDA offers curated Texas recipes, a newly launched Success Guide with step-by-step strategies, a tracking tool for monitoring progress, and additional educational resources like flashcards, word games, and coloring pages. These materials complement TDA’s existing social media toolkit and promotional stickers and buttons, making participation both fun and engaging for students.

Commissioner Miller and TDA remain committed to supporting local economies by strengthening the connection between Texas agriculture and nutrition programs in schools and childcare centers. You can also be a part of this movement by sharing social media posts from schools and centers showcasing their Farm Fresh Challenge efforts and student engagement. For more information about the Farm Fresh Challenge, visit SquareMeals.org/FarmFreshChallenge.

