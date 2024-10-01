Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of Officer-Involved Shooting by APD Officer Alexander Roman

September 30, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, the Office of Special Prosecutions completed its review of an officer-involved shooting on August 13, 2024, involving Easter Leafa, 16, and Anchorage Police Department Officer Alexander Roman.

The review determined that Officer Roman was legally justified in his use of deadly force against Easter Leafa. The incident occurred after APD received a 911 call alleging Ms. Leafa had threatened a family member with a knife and responded to the report.

