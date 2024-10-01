Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Media Briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene today, Tuesday, October 1 at 2:30 PM.

WHO: Gov. Henry McMaster, state officials

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Today, Tuesday, October 1 at 2:30 PM

WHERE: South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: SCETV will provide coverage, which can be accessed via live stream or satellite. The satellite coordinates are as follows:

SES 02 Ku Ses Americom, Inc. 10/01/2024 1415 ET 10/01/2024 1600 ET 00:00

Txp: K10

Ch: B18

Uplink Frequency: 14209.00 H

Downlink Frequency: 11909.00 V

Bandwidth: 18.00

FEC: 3/4

Data Rate: 18.295

Symbol Rate: 13.235

Roll Of:

MPEG: MPEG-2

Modulaton: DVB-S

Modulaton Std: QPSK

Pilot On: No

Chroma Format: 4:2:0

Video Format: 1080i 60Hz

Encrypton Type:

Encrypton Code:

For questions regarding the satellite coordinates, contact Aimee Crouch at 803-446-0614.

-###-