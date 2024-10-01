MPD Arrests Suspect in 23 Retail Theft Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing over $6,699 of merchandise from CVS locations in Northwest.
On Thursday, September 26, 2024, officers located and arrested 64-year-old-Craig Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He is charged with 23 counts of Second-Degree Theft for the offenses listed below:
- On June 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $131.26 of merchandise. CCN: 24422983
- On June 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $293.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24422981
- On June 22, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $167.05 of merchandise. CCN: 24422982
- On June 23, 2024, from the CVS located in the 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, for stealing $16.21 of merchandise. CCN: 24095581
- On June 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $100 of merchandise. CCN: 24422979
- On June 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $428.59 of merchandise. CCN: 24422998
- On July 20, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $352.46 of merchandise. CCN: 24423002
- On July 20, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $151.04 of merchandise. CCN: 24422987
- On July 26, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $152.35 of merchandise. CCN: 24422995
- On July 28, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $600 of merchandise. CCN: 24115925
- On July 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $96.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24422985
- On July 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $96.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24116150
- On August 6, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $75 of merchandise. CCN: 24120327
- On August 7, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $250.65 of merchandise. CCN: 24120867
- On August 13, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $50 of merchandise. CCN: 24123874
- On August 14, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $120 of merchandise. CCN: 24124437
- On August 16, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $592.31 of merchandise. CCN: 24125702
- On August 18, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $200 of merchandise. CCN: 24127023
- On August 18, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $488 of merchandise. CCN: 24127112
- On August 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $672.31 of merchandise. CCN: 24127467
- On August 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $389.99 of merchandise. CCN: 24127391
- On August 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $400 of merchandise. CCN: 24133356
- On September 9, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $279.53 of merchandise. CCN: 24139229
MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.
