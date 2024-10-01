MPD Arrests Suspect in 23 Retail Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing over $6,699 of merchandise from CVS locations in Northwest.

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, officers located and arrested 64-year-old-Craig Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He is charged with 23 counts of Second-Degree Theft for the offenses listed below:

On June 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $131.26 of merchandise. CCN: 24422983

On June 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $293.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24422981

On June 22, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $167.05 of merchandise. CCN: 24422982

On June 23, 2024, from the CVS located in the 2000 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, for stealing $16.21 of merchandise. CCN: 24095581

On June 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $100 of merchandise. CCN: 24422979

On June 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $428.59 of merchandise. CCN: 24422998

On July 20, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $352.46 of merchandise. CCN: 24423002

On July 20, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $151.04 of merchandise. CCN: 24422987

On July 26, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $152.35 of merchandise. CCN: 24422995

On July 28, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $600 of merchandise. CCN: 24115925

On July 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $96.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24422985

On July 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $96.60 of merchandise. CCN: 24116150

On August 6, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $75 of merchandise. CCN: 24120327

On August 7, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $250.65 of merchandise. CCN: 24120867

On August 13, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $50 of merchandise. CCN: 24123874

On August 14, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $120 of merchandise. CCN: 24124437

On August 16, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $592.31 of merchandise. CCN: 24125702

On August 18, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $200 of merchandise. CCN: 24127023

On August 18, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $488 of merchandise. CCN: 24127112

On August 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $672.31 of merchandise. CCN: 24127467

On August 19, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $389.99 of merchandise. CCN: 24127391

On August 29, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $400 of merchandise. CCN: 24133356

On September 9, 2024, from the CVS located in the 1600 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $279.53 of merchandise. CCN: 24139229

MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.

