Treatise on Painting by Dmitry Mordvintsev Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Dmitry Mordvintsev 's "Treatise on Painting" as a Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition from one of the graphic design industry's most prestigious awards underscores the exceptional creativity and technical prowess demonstrated in Mordvintsev's work.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence in the graphic design field. By honoring projects like "Treatise on Painting," it draws attention to designs that not only showcase artistic merit but also offer practical benefits and align with industry best practices. This recognition validates the relevance and value of Mordvintsev's work for the graphic design community and its stakeholders."Treatise on Painting" stands out for its innovative approach to book design. Mordvintsev skillfully combines elements of mid-twentieth-century printing with modern minimalistic infographics, creating a visually striking and cohesive art object. The two-part structure under a single cover adds depth to the reader's experience, while the use of the author's original font and graphics enhances the connection to the source material.This Bronze A' Design Award win is expected to inspire Dmitry Mordvintsev and his team at ABC Design studio to continue pushing the boundaries of book design. By demonstrating the potential for creativity and experimentation within the graphic design field, "Treatise on Painting" sets a high standard for future projects. This recognition may also encourage other designers to explore innovative approaches to traditional formats.Interested parties may learn more at:About Dmitry MordvintsevDmitry Mordvintsev, a designer from the Russian Federation and head of the Moscow ABC Design studio, believes that a book's form is as important as its content. He sees book design as a vast canvas for serious creativity and works closely with authors, compilers, and specialized printing houses to bring his visions to life. Mordvintsev's approach is defined by a commitment to continuous growth and experimentation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in book design.About AZ MuseumThe AZ Museum is one of Russia's youngest and most dynamic private museums, dedicated to showcasing the work of Soviet unofficial artists from the 1960s to the 1980s. Founded by collector Natalia Opaleva and curator Polina Lobachevskaya, the museum's collection includes over 3,500 works, with a significant focus on Anatoly Zverev and his circle. The museum forgoes permanent exhibitions in favor of rotating displays that offer fresh perspectives on the artists of the sixties, enhanced by multimedia screens that expand the physical space and provide new angles on Zverev's oeuvre.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a notable level of creativity and practicality within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, inclusion of new technologies, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, acknowledging the skill and vision of designers who create work that has the potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried competition that has been recognizing exceptional design across all industries since 2008. The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award specifically invites participation from visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, leading brands, and influential figures in the field. By showcasing their creativity and gaining global recognition, winners contribute to advancing the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating the development of superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

