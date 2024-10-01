MDC hosts DIY deer processing event Oct. 15 in Kirksville

KIRKVSILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn how to process deer themselves before they fill their tags this fall. This free workshop will be on Oct. 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC’s Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville.

Participants will learn the steps necessary to process wild game yourself. MDC staff will discuss the field dressing process, demonstrate how to skin a game animal, and how to butcher a deer in simple steps with minimal equipment. This in-person event is free to participants ages 16 and older, and participants are asked to bring a lawn chair.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4RH. Questions about this event can be sent to DJ Loken at daniel.loken@mdc.mo.gov or Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore in Kirksville.