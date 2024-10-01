Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To A Brunch With Artist Helena Kauppila in Berlin

Artist Helena Kauppila

The event includes a presentation by the artist and takes place October 5, 2024. Limited to the first 100 respondents.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Kruse Arts in conjunction with Ivy Circle Berlin would like to invite all to its second Art Brunch at the studio of artist Helena Kauppila on Saturday, October 5, 2024, starting at 11:45 am on the fourth floor of Ackerstrasse 81, 13355 BerlinThere will be a welcome and brief introduction by the artist at 12:15 pm.The last art brunch with the artist in October 2023 was a resounding success..The Carl Kruse Arts Blog also supported Kauppila’s solo exhibit in Berlin in August 2023..A mathematician turned painter, Helena is fascinated by complexity and emerging systems. While her colorful paintings may appear random and disjointed, there is a systems thinking behind them, often anchored in mathematics. Her work touches on the structure of DNA, mathematical theories, and the human connection to nature and the world around us..Kauppila resides in Berlin. She holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Columbia University and is the recipient of the Reginald Marsh and Felicia Meyer Marsh scholarship at the Art Students League of New York.Light brunch food and drinks will be served. Featuring “Elixir of Life” DNA Canapes and a color-changing welcome drink.At 1 pm other ateliers in the building open as well, so there will be further opportunity to explore other art and meet other artists.For any questions please contact Helena Kauppila directly at helena@helenakauppila.com.RSVP is essential and entry is limited to the first 100 respondents.

