Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To A Duo Exhibit With Artist Helena Kauppila In Berlin

Artwork by Helena Kauppila

Event to take place at Alter Kiosk on July 18

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Kruse Arts invites all to the opening reception of "Ein guter Grund," a duo exhibition with artists Helena Kauppila and Ernst Handl at Alter Kiosk Berlin. The event takes place on Friday, July 18th, starting at 18:00, and there will be a performance.Opening Reception:Ein guter GrundErnst Handl and Helena KauppilaFriday, July 18, 202518:00Gallery location:Alter Kiosk BerlinGrunewaldstraße 2712165 Berlin-SteglitzThe exhibition’s title Ein guter Grund plays on the layered meanings of the German word Grund—referring both to a motive or reason, and to the painted ground that forms the essential base of a work. This duality reflects both Helena’s and Handl’s shared interest in how thoughtful beginnings—whether philosophical or material—shape the unfolding of artistic process.The exhibition unfolds along a circular route through eight interconnected rooms, including an underground section presenting some video works, and a tall transitional passage that holds Handl’s large textile piece suspended from the ceiling. Several sunlit rooms will be filled with their paintings, including Helena’s recent work Spring! (2025), 30 x 30 cm, oil on linen. Inspired by the special yellow light as spring arrives, this is one of Helena’s favorite paintings.There will be some introductory words and a performance around 7:30 pm.About Helena Kauppila:Helena Kauppila is a Finnish-born artist and mathematician whose vibrant, intuitive paintings are rooted in a deep fascination with complex systems—both natural and computational—and a lifelong inquiry into the structures that underlie reality.Kauppila holds a BSc in mathematics from Caltech and earned her Ph.D. in mathematics at Columbia University. After completing graduate work, she explored painting at the Art Students League of New York, supported by the Reginald Marsh & Felicia Meyer Marsh scholarship. Today, she lives and works in Berlin-Weißensee, where her creative impulse flourishes in the balance between an urban environment and surrounding nature.Kauppila’s art is guided by a systems-thinking sensibility: she translates complex concepts from mathematics, genetics, and neuroscience into expressive, abstract works that bridge human sensation and scientific realities. Her practice moves fluidly between structure and intuition.Drawing inspiration from phenomena like ant colony behavior and genetic networks, she lays down pigments that reflect the interplay of individuals within a system, mimicking the self-organizing principles inherent in nature and society.About Carl Kruse Arts:Since 2016, Carl Kruse Arts has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Jackson Pollock to the Art of Atari. Its blog at https://carlkruse.net is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.

