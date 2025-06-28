Carl Kruse Arts Invites all to IMPARI MODA's event 'Circle of Change'

Jana Heinemann of Impari Moda

Taking place July 1, 2025 at the Kühlhaus in Berlin as part of Berlin Fashion Week

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Kruse Arts invites all to fashion house IMPARI MODA's “CIRCLE OF CHANGE” event on July 1, 2025 at Kühlhaus Berlin, as part of Berlin Fashion Week.The Kühlhaus is located at Luckenwalder Straße 3, 10963 Berlin.Come experience an immersive live performance featuring sustainable fashion, dance, visual art, and a live violinist known, among others, for performing with Adele.Full details & RSVP here:Impari Moda is a Berlin-based fashion label founded in 2018 by designer Jana Heinemann. Its name, “Impari” – meaning “unequal” in Italian – encapsulates a philosophy of individuality, cultural fusion, and learning. From its roots in Friedrichshain, Jana launched both her atelier and flagship store in April 2019, transforming her vision of social‑fashion into tangible, wearable art.At the core of Impari Moda is radical sustainability ethos. The brand exclusively uses 100 % recycled PET materials—upcycled from plastic bottles—alongside deadstock fabrics, ensuring every creation aligns with zero‑waste principles. Cutting remnants are reincorporated into future designs, eliminating excess at every stage. Production is entirely local: garments are hand-made by Jana in her Berlin atelier, with minimal runs and on-demand orders to avoid mass-production and to preserve uniqueness.What distinguishes Impari’s collections are their bold, vibrant prints and a seamless blend of African and European aesthetics. Inspired by Berlin’s Afro scene and Jana’s residencies abroad—particularly in Kenya—the brand fuses traditional motifs like batik, animal patterns, and tribal graphics with modern silhouettes and dynamic textures. The Spring/Summer 2024 line, unveiled at Berlin Fashion Week last year, showcased metallic tones, vivid green and violet hues, and innovative mesh fabrics—complete with ruching, fringing, patchwork, and translucent overlays—all conveying movement and storytelling on the runway.Impari Moda’s mission reaches beyond aesthetics. By championing diversity, comfort, and social unity, it aspires to unite cultures through fashion. Collection themes like “11:11” and “Wealth” speak to societal reconciliation and cross-cultural enrichment. The brand is also involved in social projects, including partnerships in Ghana, reinforcing its commitment to ethical practice and community empowerment.In sum, Impari Moda is more than fashion—it’s a statement. Under Jana Heinemann’s guidance, it merges sustainability, cultural dialogue, and bespoke craftsmanship to create pieces that are as visually striking as they are socially consciousness‑driven. Each garment is a reminder: fashion can be colorful, comfortable—and compassionate.Carl Kruse Arts is happy to support IMPARI as they continue making the world a better and more beautiful place.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.