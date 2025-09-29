Carl Kruse Arts Invites All To An Art Brunch and Tour With Artist Helena Kauppila in Berlin

Artist Helena Kauppila

Taking place at the studio of artist Helena Kauppila on Sunday, October 5, 2025, starting at 11:45 am on the fourth floor of Ackerstrasse 81, 13355 Berlin.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carl Kruse Arts invites all to the third Art Brunch at the studio of Helena Kauppila on Sunday, October 5, 2025, starting at 11:45 am on the fourth floor of Ackerstrasse 81, 13355 Berlin.There will be a welcome drink, some finger foods, and a brief introduction by Helena Kauppila shortly after 12 noon.A mathematician turned painter, Helena is fascinated by complexity and emerging systems. While her colorful paintings may appear random and disjointed, there is a systems thinking behind them, often anchored in mathematics. Her work touches on the structure of DNA, mathematical theories, and the human connection to nature and the world around us.Helena is excited to share new work from her Complex Systems series, along with a sneak preview of a collaboration with the Technical University of Berlin.Helena writes, “The Complex Systems series is the thread running through all of my work. It grew out of a desire to bring together color, science, and lived experience to explore how individuals connect to larger systems. My background in mathematics introduced me to complex systems — phenomena where simple parts combine to create something entirely new. Think of neurons firing to create conscious thought, or the dynamics of an ecosystem: each element plays a role, yet together they form something far greater than themselves.This idea of emergence fascinates me. It resonates not only with the scientific ideas I encountered in my research, but also with my own personal journey of moving between countries, adapting to new cultures, and finding belonging within a whole.In my paintings, I use simple elements that, when combined, generate complex color spaces. These forms resist traditional figure–ground relationships; instead, they evoke the statistical properties of a scene — suggesting a world where meaning emerges from patterns rather than from hierarchy.”Kauppila resides in Berlin. She holds a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Columbia University and is the recipient of the Reginald Marsh and Felicia Meyer Marsh scholarship at the Art Students League of New York.RSVP helpful (but not required).At 1 pm other art studios in the building open as well, so there will be further opportunity to explore additional art and meet other artists.For any questions please contact Helena directly at helena@helenakauppila.com.This event is organized in conjunction with Ivy Circle Berlin About Carl Kruse Arts: Since 2016, Carl Kruse Arts has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Realism and covering topics from Frida Kahlo to the Art of Atari. Its blog at https://carlkruse.net is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.