Atlanta, GA (10/1/2024) – At the request of the Marta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, GA. No one was injured during the incident.

The preliminary information indicates on September 30, 2024, at about 8:05 p.m., MARTA P.D. officers responded to a call about a person being robbed at the Oakland City MARTA station. As officers arrived, the suspect in the theft incident, later identified as Carnell Kelly, age 18, of Atlanta, ran out of the Marta station. Officers pursued Kelly into James Orange Park. When officers confronted Kelly, he pulled out a knife. Officers ordered Kelly to drop the knife. When officers attempted to place Kelly under arrest, Kelly grabbed his knife and engaged in a struggle with officers. During the struggle, the officer’s gun was fired, but no one was hit by the gunfire. Agents are working to determine the circumstances leading to the weapon being fired. An officer then deployed a Taser, and Kelly was arrested without further incident. An officer requested EMS to the scene and Kelly declined treatment. Kelly was taken from the scene by MARTA P.D.

Marta P.D. took charges against Kelly.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.