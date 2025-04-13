Milledgeville, GA (April 13, 2025) - At the request of the Milledgeville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA. One man and one officer were injured in the incident.

The preliminary information indicates on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at about 9:15 p.m., the parents of Ali Rasheed Washington, age 34, of Milledgeville, Georgia, called 911 for a medical assistance call at Milledgeville Estates Mobile Home Park. Emergency Medical Services and two Milledgeville Police Department officers responded. The two officers entered the home and made contact with Washington. Washington charged officers and stabbed one of the officers two times. The second officer fired two shots, hitting Washington. Both the officer and Washington were taken to the hospital.

Washington is in stable condition and remains at the hospital. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked into the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Milledgville Police Officer was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Washington will be charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Against a Police Officer and Possession of Weapon during the commission of a crime.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for review.