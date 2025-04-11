Dawsonville, Georgia (April 11, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Ethan Blake Taffar, age 34, of Dawsonville, GA, with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and one count of Violation of Oath of a Public Officer.

On March 25, 2025, the GBI was requested to investigate potential misconduct by Taffar. During the investigation, agents discovered evidence that Taffar illegally distributed a schedule II drug to another individual at the conclusion of his shift at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI arrested Taffar on April 11, 2025. He was processed and booked into the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Northeastern Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.